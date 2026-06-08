India gets continued market access for agri, marine products to EU beyond Sept

The European Union has included India on the list of countries that can continue to supply aquaculture products, eggs, honey, and animal casings to the EU after its stringent quality measures, imposed under the amended European Union regulatory framework, come into force in September 2026.

India’s inclusion in the list is particularly significant for the fisheries sector, as exports of fish and fishery products from India to the European Union are currently valued at approximately USD 1.59 billion (Design Forum: Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“India’s inclusion in the list of authorised countries ensures continuity of exports of these products to the European Union market beyond September 2026. This is particularly significant for the fisheries sector, as exports of fish and fishery products from India to the European Union are currently valued at approximately USD 1.59 billion,” the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Besides India, Armenia, Burkina Faso, Benin, Brunei, Belize, Guernsey, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Nigeria, Serbia, Eswatini, Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Wallis and Futuna have been included in the list of third countries or regions from which certain animals and products of animal origin could enter into the Union.

The EU’s regulation, aimed at addressing its concerns related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), will come into effect in September 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} New Delhi has been engaging with the European Commission to address regulatory requirements and market access issues, while the Export Inspection Council (EIC) has strengthened India’s official control system through enhanced inspection, testing and certification mechanisms in line with European Union regulations, the ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Delhi has been engaging with the European Commission to address regulatory requirements and market access issues, while the Export Inspection Council (EIC) has strengthened India’s official control system through enhanced inspection, testing and certification mechanisms in line with European Union regulations, the ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Department of Commerce will continue to work closely with EU-approved establishments and regulatory authorities to ensure smooth implementation of regulatory requirements and maintain high standards of quality and food safety in export products, it said.

India’s inclusion under the amended European Union regulation is expected to facilitate continued market access for Indian exporters, support trade growth and create new opportunities across the concerned sectors, it added.