India launches ‘BharatCaller’, an equivalent of TrueCaller. Details here

“Bharat Caller ID has more than 50 million user databases and over 1 billion numbers data from the global community. It is the only app you need to make your communication safe and smart,” the application’s description on the Playstore read.
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:55 AM IST
India has come up with its own version of the caller ID and blocking application TrueCaller, called BharatCaller. The creators have said the application will provide a better experience to users and is ahead of TrueCaller in some aspects, according to a report by HT’s sister publication, Live Hindustan on Friday. “Bharat Caller ID has more than 50 million user databases and over 1 billion numbers data from the global community. It is the only app you need to make your communication safe and smart,” the application’s description on the Playstore read.

BharatCaller was built by Prajwal Sinha, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. Its co-founder is Kunal Pasricha. Both Sinha and Pasricha were winners of the National Startup Awards 2020.

The application is available on Playstore and iOS for free and has been downloaded 6,000 times till now.

Features of BharatCaller

According to the Live Hindustan report, BharatCaller does not save the contacts and call logs of the users on its server and their privacy is not affected. Also, employees of the organisation do not have a database of the phone numbers of the users and do not have access to any such data.

All data of BharatCaller is stored in an encrypted format and no one can use its server outside India. Apart from English, the application is also available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati etc.

Why was BharatCaller created?

The objective behind creating BharatCaller was to give India its own caller ID application. This has also come after the Indian Army banned TrueCaller due to privacy issues and it was suggested that the application might be spyware. The army ordered its personnel to immediately delete TrueCaller from their mobile phones.

