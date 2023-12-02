Mukesh Ambani makes '40 trillion dollars' prediction for Indian economy

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday expressed confidence about the Indian economy, saying that it will become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, from the current $3.5 trillion, reported PTI. Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd.(File photo)

Ambani said that India, as the world's third-largest energy consumer, will also see its energy needs double by the end of this decade.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"And to fuel this growth, the country will need enormous amounts of energy - clean, green energy that won't choke mother nature for the sake of human progress," he said at the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. "In fact, India's energy requirement is set to double just by the end of this decade."

Ambani said that in the coming 25 years, India will witness an unprecedented explosion of economic growth and that it is a crucible to turn the vision of a clean, green, and sustainable tomorrow into reality.

"As India races to build a robust energy infrastructure to meet its energy goals, it faces three crucial questions: One: How can it ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most aﬀordable energy? Two: How can it rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to Clean and Green Energy? Three: How can it de-risk the expanding needs of its fast-growing economy from a volatile external environment? I call these three questions the Energy Trilemma," he said, according to PTI.

Ambani, the nation's richest man, further added that energy transition has become the most critical factor in ensuring India's transformation into a global leader in green, sustainable and inclusive development.

Expressing confidence in India developing smart and sustainable solutions to address this trilemma, he said this would be possible because extremely talented young minds have vowed to fight the climate crisis.

"They will design breakthrough energy solutions to build not just a strong and Atmanirbhar India, but also a safer and healthier planet," he said. He further urged students to be fearless and never lose confidence in their own abilities and skills.

"Courage is the ship that can safely sail you across the stormiest seas. You will commit mistakes. But let that not worry or deter you. The one who succeeds in life is the one who corrects his mistakes and continues on his mission boldly," he said.

He further added: "I am what I am in life because of India, because of Bharat. Wherever your life takes you, contribute your utmost to the greatness and glory of India. And know that you are truly blessed to be young in today's India... an India that is today marching ahead so confidently that the 21st Century is indeed going to be India's Century."

(Inputs from PTI)