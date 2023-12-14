‘India will keep tracking towards becoming No.1 economy globally’, predicts John Chambers

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum chairman John Chambers has made a bullish prediction on India, saying it will continue to track towards becoming the number one economy in the world.Chambers in a post on X listed his predictions for 2024, which according to him is ‘The Year of Speed, Scale of Change and AI Adoption’. He says that United States and India will become the most strategic partnership in the world, driving global innovation and job creation at an accelerating pace.

John Chambers said that United States and India will become the most strategic partnership in the world, driving global innovation and job creation at an accelerating pace(AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These opportunities and growth will be driven by initiatives like Digital and AI India, as well as India’s eagerness for and openness to building collaborative, strategic partnerships with the U.S. and other key global players,” Chambers said in a LinkedIn post.ALSO READ: ‘We turned out to be right’: Former Cisco CEO John Chambers, on betting big on IndiaChambers has been betting big on India in recent times. In an interview to Bloomberg this year, Chambers had said he would love to see India become a ‘powerhouse of manufacturing’. “I don't think you've seen anything yet. People ask me when I think India will move from number five to number three in global GDP. I say that’s the wrong question: The question is when India will become number one in world GDP. It is inevitable if they execute well. I would love to see India be a powerhouse of manufacturing because we've got an issue there now,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

‘AI will go mainstream’

Chambers said that artificial intelligence or AI, will be the most fundamental technological change ever.

“AI will go totally mainstream. I first said this was coming back in 2022, and we've definitely seen this start in 2023, but 2024 will take it even further - which will cement the shift from the Digital Age to the AI Age,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"2024 will see demand for AI-driven results for every company, which will impact everything from valuations to earnings. Startups that don't use AI will fail quickly, and larger companies will fail too, albeit more slowly," Chambers added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON