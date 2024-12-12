Indian companies now include AI in long-term strategy, reveals new IBM study

Indian enterprises are advancing past early AI experimentation to maximise the impact of their AI investments, according to the new “APAC AI Outlook 2025” report commissioned by International Business Machines (IBM). The APAC AI Outlook 2025 outlines the key trends and challenges organisations must address to unlock AI's transformative potential.(Thinkstock)

Many respondents from India expect AI to bring long-term benefits in areas like innovation (26%), revenue generation (21%), cost savings (12%), and enhanced employee productivity (12%), the report said.

“In 2025, AI is set to be the game-changer for Indian enterprises, revolutionising productivity and enabling unprecedented scalability,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.

“As we work towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the focus will be on leveraging AI responsibly to drive real business value—moving beyond low-risk experiments to strategic initiatives that provide a competitive edge and improved ROI. Additionally, the rise of small, high-performing AI models will redefine efficiency, delivering task-specific results that rival larger models at a fraction of the cost,” he added.

What more did IBM's report predict?

In 2025, Indian organisations will primarily focus their AI investments on enhancing customer experience (27%), planning and strategy (16%), and optimising IT functions (16%). To achieve these goals, they must tackle challenges such as data accessibility (46%), limited AI skills (42%), and integration and scaling difficulties (38%).

The key to success lies in developing cost-effective AI solutions that offer flexibility to use custom-built open-source models and seamless integration between multiple vendors.

The early focus on short-term wins in generative AI projects is evolving into a deeper understanding of AI’s potential. There is a shift from low-risk, non-core applications to deploying generative AI in core business functions, aiming for a competitive edge and better ROI.

Nearly 60% of organisations across the Asia-Pacific region expect to see the benefits of their AI investments within two to five years, while only 11% anticipate returns within the next two years.

