Indian govt issues urgent warning for Google Chrome users over high-risk vulnerabilities

The Indian government has released a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users, urging users to apply appropriate updates quickly. The warning extends to Windows, Mac and Linux users.(Reuters)

What is the vulnerability?

According to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome. Such vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code and manipulate datam disclose sensitive information and cause denial of service (DoS) condition on the targeted system.

A DoS condition occurs when a system or network becomes unavailable to its users due to a malicious attack that overwhelms it with traffic, disrupting its normal functionality.

The vulnerabilities pose a high risk of system compromise, data integrity loss, privacy breaches and service unavailability.

Who are the affected users?

According to the warning, users of Google Chrome for Desktop are affected by the vulnerabilities, including end-user organisation and individuals.

The softwares that are affected include Google Chrome versions prior to 134.0.6998.88/.89 for Windows and Mac users and Google Chrome versions prior to 134.0.6998.88 for Linux users.

How to check version of Google Chrome?

To check the version that your Google Chrome browser is operating on, you may follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to ‘Settings’ by clicking on the three dots visible on the top right side of the Chrome browser. Scroll down in the drop-down menu that appears to reach the ‘Help’ option. Hover the cursor over the ‘Help’ option, which will open a separate sub-menu. In that sub-menu, select ‘About Google Chrome’. After select this, a new tab will open, which will display the version on which the Google Chrome is currently operating.

How to check for updates on Google Chrome?

To check if your Google Chrome browser has updates ready to be installed, reach the ‘About Google Chrome’ tab in the same way as mentioned above. Once you reach the new tab, the browser will automatically display any updates that are ready to be downloaded or installed.

In some instances, to install automatically downloaded updates, the user may be required to relaunch the browser for the updated to take effect.