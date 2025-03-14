Tata Communications appoints N Ganapathy Subramaniam as chairman of board | 5 facts

Tata Communications Ltd appointed N Ganapathy Subramaniam as chairman of its board on Friday, March 14, 2025. From left to right: TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad, TCS CEO K Krithivasan, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, and TCS CFO Samir Seksaria.(PTI)

N Ganapathy Subramaniam is an Indian IT industry veteran, having played “a strategic role in several landmark initiatives that TCS undertook across banking, telecom and public services globally,” the company announced in its exchange filing.

Top 5 facts about N Ganapathy Subramaniam

1) He is the elder brother of Tata Sons' Chairman

N Ganapathy Subramaniam is the elder brother of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who also chairs the boards of of several other group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Air India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Hotel Company, and Tata Consultancy Services

2) He has a masters degree in mathematics

Subramanian graduated in 1982 from the A M Jain College of the University of Madras with a master's degree in mathematics and statistics, according to his LinkedIn profile. After that, he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) where he stayed for the major part of his career.

3) He worked with TCS for more than 40 years

Subramanian worked with TCS for over 40 years after graduating from university.

He became the company's Executive Vice President in January 2012 and retained this post for over five years till February 2017.

During this time, he was globally responsible for the TCS BaNCS business as well as emerging businesses. TCS BaNCS is the company's global banking platform.

He was then appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) that February, till he stepped down last year. At the same time, he was also Executive Director.

4) When he left TCS, the CEO said there would no more be another COO

Subramaniam stepped down as the COO and Executive Director of TCS in May 2024. After this, the IT giant's CEO K Krithivasan said that “He's (Subramaniam) been doing many things and no single individual can replace him."

He added that the company's leadership team is re-distributing the work Subramaniam was doing and thus, they don’t intend to appoint a new COO.

5) He holds a range of top posts

The company's filing declared that Subramaniam holds a variety of positions in the following companies and institutions:

• Chairman and non-executive Director of the Board at Tata Elxsi Limited

• Chairman and non-executive Director of the Board at Tejas Networks Limited.

• Non-executive Director at Tata Communications Limited.

• Chairman of the Governing Council of Bharat6G Alliance.

• Member of Institute Body at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

• President of the Executive Committee at The Society for the Rehabilitation of Crippled Children, Mumbai.

How did Tata Communications shares perform?

Tata Communications Ltd shares closed 0.37% in the red, reaching ₹1,502.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the trading session ended on Thursday, March 14, 2025. This was a drop of ₹5.55.

At the time of Subramaniam's appointment, the stock market was closed due to the occasion of Holi.