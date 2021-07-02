Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 02, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47200 from ₹47190. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47114.3 by 0.18%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹47200 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.11%. The global spot price is $1778.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jul 02, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1778.6 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.11%. This price level is 2.19% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.16% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.55% to $1094.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46950 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹131.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47200 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Jul 02, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.28% to ₹46950 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.82% or about ₹131.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.36% or ₹250.1 per kg to the price level of ₹69460 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47200) increased by ₹131.5 from yesterday ( ₹47190), along with global spot prices growth of $1.95 to $1778.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹131.5 and value of ₹46950 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jul 02, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.7 as compared to previous close of ₹74.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.