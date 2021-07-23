Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 23, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jul 23, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 47890) have decreased since yesterday( 47900). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 48091.4) by 0.42%.

Although global gold prices($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 47890).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47610 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 38.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47890 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.08% to 47610 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.15% or about 38.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.03% or 20.3 per kg to the price level of 67637 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47890) decreased by 38.1 from yesterday ( 47900), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 38.1 and value of 47610 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

