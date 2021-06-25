Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47200 from ₹47190. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47190.0 by 0.02%.

Although the gold price in both global($1777.6) as well as Indian market( ₹47200) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.13%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1777.6 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.13%. This price level is 2.13% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.54% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.23% to $1104.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46726 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹23.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47200 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.05% to ₹46726 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.47% or about ₹23.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.5% or ₹340.1 per kg to the price level of ₹68025 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47200) increased by ₹23.4 from yesterday ( ₹47190), along with global spot prices growth of $2.25 to $1777.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹23.4 and value of ₹46726 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.1 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.