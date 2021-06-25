Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 25, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jun 25, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jun 25, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47200 from 47190. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47190.0 by 0.02%.

Although the gold price in both global($1777.6) as well as Indian market( 47200) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.13%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1777.6 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.13%. This price level is 2.13% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.54% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.23% to $1104.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46726 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 23.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47200 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.05% to 46726 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.47% or about 23.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.5% or 340.1 per kg to the price level of 68025 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47200) increased by 23.4 from yesterday ( 47190), along with global spot prices growth of $2.25 to $1777.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 23.4 and value of 46726 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 25, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.1 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
