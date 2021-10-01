Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( 45720) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 45827.1).

Although the global gold price($1822.5) saw a decline of 0.25%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 45720).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1822.5 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.25%. This price level is 4.54% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.57% to $26.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.95% to $1218.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47400 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 52.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 45720 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.11% to 47400 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.08% or about 52.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.12% or 84.5 per kg to the price level of 70439 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 45720) had no change over yesterday ( 45720), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $4.52 to $1822.5 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 52.1 with value of 47400 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, May 14, 2021 10:01:21 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 73.4 as compared to previous close of 73.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

