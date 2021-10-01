Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 01, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 01, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Oct 01, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Rate ( 46000) is lower than this week's average of 46055.7 by 0.12%. The Gold Price was also higher than yesterday's value of 45490.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 46000) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a higher rate of 1.12% as compared to Global Gold Price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Oct 01, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46215 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 674.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46000 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Oct 01, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 1.46% to 46215 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.59% or about 674.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.33% or 197.0 per kg to the price level of 59704 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46000) increased by 674.7 from yesterday ( 45490), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 674.7 and value of 46215 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Oct 01, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.3 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

