Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 08, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here's the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 46910) has increased since yesterday( 46900). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 46661.4) by 0.53%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 46910) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Oct 08, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46933 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 65.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46910 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Oct 08, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.14% to 46933 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.19% or about 65.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.22% or 134.9 per kg to the price level of 61333 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46910) increased by 65.7 from yesterday ( 46900), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 65.7 and value of 46933 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Oct 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 75.1 as compared to previous close of 74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
