Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Aug 30, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

Gold Price in India ( 47670) has increased since yesterday( 47660). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 47565.7) by 0.22%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 47670) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47489 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 71.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47670 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.15% to 47489 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about 71.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.52% or 976.7 per kg to the price level of 64255 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47670) increased by 71.2 from yesterday ( 47660), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 71.2 and value of 47489 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
