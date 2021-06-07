Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 07, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 07, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Jun 07, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Jun 07, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 49320 from 49310. It was also higher than the previous week average of 49035.7 by 0.58%.

Although the global gold prices($1886.1) dropped by 0.26%, the spot gold prices in India( 49320) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jun 07, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1886.1 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.26%. This price level is 7.76% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.68% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.09% to $1170.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48708 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 58.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 49320 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Jun 07, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.12% to 48708 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.74% or about 58.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.49% or 349.0 per kg to the price level of 71234 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 49320) increased by 58.4 from yesterday ( 49310), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $4.83 to $1886.1 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of 58.4 and value of 48708 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jun 07, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

