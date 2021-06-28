Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 28, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Jun 28, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

The spot gold price today( 47170) is higher than this week's average of 47152.9 by 0.04%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 47160.

Although the gold price in both global($1779.7) as well as Indian market( 47170) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.45%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1779.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.45% over yesterday. This price level is 2.25% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.18% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.4% to $1113.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46811 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 56.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47170 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.12% to 46811 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.12% or about 56.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.79% or 1239.9 per kg to the price level of 69270 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47170) increased by 56.2 from yesterday ( 47160), along with global spot prices growth of $8.0 to $1779.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 56.2 and value of 46811 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.3 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

