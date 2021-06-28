Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 47170) is higher than this week's average of ₹47152.9 by 0.04%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹47160.

Although the gold price in both global($1779.7) as well as Indian market( ₹47170) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.45%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1779.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.45% over yesterday. This price level is 2.25% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.18% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.4% to $1113.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46811 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹56.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47170 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.12% to ₹46811 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.12% or about ₹56.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.79% or ₹1239.9 per kg to the price level of ₹69270 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47170) increased by ₹56.2 from yesterday ( ₹47160), along with global spot prices growth of $8.0 to $1779.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹56.2 and value of ₹46811 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jun 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.