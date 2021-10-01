Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 46080 from 46070. It was also higher than the previous week average of 45915.7 by 0.36%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 46080 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.51%. The global spot price is $1852.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.51% to $1852.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 6.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.19% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.45% to $1233.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47967 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 287.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46080 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.6% to 47967 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.48% or about 287.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.07% or 769.1 per kg to the price level of 71881 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46080) increased by 287.8 from yesterday ( 46070), along with global spot prices growth of $9.4 to $1852.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 287.8 and value of 47967 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 46080 from 46070. It was also higher than the previous week average of 45915.7 by 0.36%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 46080 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.51%. The global spot price is $1852.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.51% to $1852.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 6.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.19% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.45% to $1233.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47967 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 287.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46080 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.6% to 47967 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.48% or about 287.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.07% or 769.1 per kg to the price level of 71881 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46080) increased by 287.8 from yesterday ( 46070), along with global spot prices growth of $9.4 to $1852.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 287.8 and value of 47967 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP