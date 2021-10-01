Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹46080 from ₹46070. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹45915.7 by 0.36%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹46080 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.51%. The global spot price is $1852.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.51% to $1852.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 6.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.19% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.45% to $1233.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47967 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹287.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46080 .

MCX Gold on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.6% to ₹47967 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.48% or about ₹287.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.07% or ₹769.1 per kg to the price level of ₹71881 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46080) increased by ₹287.8 from yesterday ( ₹46070), along with global spot prices growth of $9.4 to $1852.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹287.8 and value of ₹47967 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, May 17, 2021 10:01:21 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.