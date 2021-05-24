Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 24, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( ₹47000) observed no change since yesterday( ₹47000), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹46898.6) by 0.22%.

Although the global gold price($1884.0) has increased by 0.14%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47000).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, May 24, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.14% to $1884.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 7.66% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 2.11% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.38% to $1177.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48519 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹150.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47000 .

MCX Gold on Monday, May 24, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.31% to ₹48519 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.31% or about ₹150.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.6% or ₹429.0 per kg to the price level of ₹71507 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47000) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47000), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $2.67 to $1884.0 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹150.4 with value of ₹48519 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, May 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹72.9 as compared to previous close of ₹72.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.