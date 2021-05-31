Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 31, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, May 31, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, May 31, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, May 31, 2021

The spot gold price today( 47600) is higher than this week's average of 47522.9 by 0.16%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of 47590.

The spot gold prices in India( 47600) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1907.1) saw a drop of 0.12%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, May 31, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1907.1 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.12%. This price level is 8.78% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.51% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.42% to $1190.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48543 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 19.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47600 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, May 31, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.04% to 48543 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.34% or about 19.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.48% or 345.6 per kg to the price level of 71995 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47600) increased by 19.4 from yesterday ( 47590), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.2 to $1907.1 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 19.4 and value of 48543 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, May 31, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

