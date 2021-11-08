Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Nov 08, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( ₹47220) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47364.3).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( ₹47220).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Nov 08, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48107 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹149.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47220 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Nov 08, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.31% to ₹48107 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.84% or about ₹149.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.73% or ₹474.3 per kg to the price level of ₹64966 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47220) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47220), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹149.1 with value of ₹48107 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Nov 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.