Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 25, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here's the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Published on Oct 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate ( 47670) is higher than this week's average of 47558.6 by 0.23%. The Gold Price was higher than yesterday's value of 47660.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 47670 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Oct 25, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47990 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 326.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47670 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Oct 25, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.68% to 47990 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.75% or about 326.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.56% or 370.5 per kg to the price level of 66155 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47670) increased by 326.3 from yesterday ( 47660), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 326.3 and value of 47990 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Oct 25, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
