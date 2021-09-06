Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Sep 06, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47420 from 47410. Today Gold Rate was also higher than the previous week average of 47352.9 by 0.14%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 47420 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47466 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 123.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47420 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.26% to 47466 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.62% or about 123.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.11% or 72.0 per kg to the price level of 65432 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47420) increased by 123.4 from yesterday ( 47410), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 123.4 and value of 47466 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

