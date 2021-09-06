Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47420 from ₹47410. Today Gold Rate was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47352.9 by 0.14%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47420 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47466 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹123.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47420 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.26% to ₹47466 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.62% or about ₹123.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.11% or ₹72.0 per kg to the price level of ₹65432 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47420) increased by ₹123.4 from yesterday ( ₹47410), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹123.4 and value of ₹47466 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.