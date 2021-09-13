Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 13, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Sep 13, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( 47070) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47115.7).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 47070).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

RELATED STORIES

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47021 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 51.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47070 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.11% to 47021 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.18% or about 51.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.31% or 197.4 per kg to the price level of 63663 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47070) had no change over yesterday ( 47070), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 51.7 with value of 47021 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.6 as compared to previous close of 73.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex slips 145 points in opening trade, currently at 58,159; Nifty at 17,322

Govt framing guidelines for changes in public procurement policy

Life insurance industry enters consolidation era

Zomato pulls its grocery delivery biz off the menu
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP