Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 20, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( ₹46390) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹46667.1).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( ₹46390).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 20, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹45996 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹27.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46390 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 20, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.06% to ₹45996 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.21% or about ₹27.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.92% or ₹549.7 per kg to the price level of ₹59750 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46390) had no change over yesterday ( ₹46390), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of ₹ 27.6 with value of ₹45996 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.8 as compared to previous close of ₹73.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.