Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Aug 05, 2021

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( ₹47950) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹48197.1).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47950).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Aug 05, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47811 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹62.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47950 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Aug 05, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.13% to ₹47811 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.04% or about ₹62.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.13% or ₹88.0 per kg to the price level of ₹67714 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47950) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47950), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of ₹ 62.2 with value of ₹47811 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Aug 05, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.