Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021

The spot gold price today( 46730) is lower than this week's average of 47038.6 by 0.66%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 46740.

Although global gold prices($1775.5) experienced growth of 0.29%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 46730).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.29% to $1775.5 per Troy ounce. This price level is 2.02% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.24% to $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.19% to $1075.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46882 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 65.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46730 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.14% to 46882 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.82% or about 65.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2.28% or 1584.7 per kg to the price level of 69506 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46730) decreased by 65.6 from yesterday ( 46740), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $5.15 to $1775.5 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 65.6 and value of 46882 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jul 01, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

