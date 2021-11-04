Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( 47410) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47705.7).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 47410).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46961 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 709.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47410 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 1.51% to 46961 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.02% or about 709.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.22% or 764.9 per kg to the price level of 62697 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47410) had no change over yesterday ( 47410), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 709.1 with value of 46961 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

