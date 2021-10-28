Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 48120) has decreased since yesterday( 48130). Although, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( 47864.3) by 0.53%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 48120) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48031 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 62.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48120 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.13% to 48031 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.25% or about 62.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.17% or 110.8 per kg to the price level of 65190 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48120) decreased by 62.4 from yesterday ( 48130), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 62.4 and value of 48031 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.9 as compared to previous close of 75.1. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

