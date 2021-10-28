Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹48120) has decreased since yesterday( ₹48130). Although, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47864.3) by 0.53%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( ₹48120) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48031 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹62.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48120 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.13% to ₹48031 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.25% or about ₹62.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.17% or ₹110.8 per kg to the price level of ₹65190 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48120) decreased by ₹62.4 from yesterday ( ₹48130), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹62.4 and value of ₹48031 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.9 as compared to previous close of ₹75.1. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.