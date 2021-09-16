Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021

Today Gold Rate in India ( ₹47330) observed no change since yesterday( ₹47330), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47125.7) by 0.43%.

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( ₹47330).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46861 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹79.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47330 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.17% to ₹46861 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.74% or about ₹79.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.18% or ₹114.6 per kg to the price level of ₹63659 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47330) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47330), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of ₹ 79.7 with value of ₹46861 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.5 as compared to previous close of ₹73.4. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.