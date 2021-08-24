Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( 47270) is lower than this week's average of 47281.4 by 0.02%. The Gold Price was also higher than yesterday's value of 47260.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 47270 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47415 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 94.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47270 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.2% to 47415 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.85% or about 94.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.3% or 188.9 per kg to the price level of 62958 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47270) increased by 94.8 from yesterday ( 47260), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 94.8 and value of 47415 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

