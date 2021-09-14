Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47000 from 47010. It was also lower than the previous week average of 47048.6 by 0.1%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 47000) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46922 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 32.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47000 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.07% to 46922 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.21% or about 32.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.21% or 133.1 per kg to the price level of 63384 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47000) decreased by 32.8 from yesterday ( 47010), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 32.8 and value of 46922 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
