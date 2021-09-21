Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( 46120) is lower than this week's average of 46504.3 by 0.83%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of 46130.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 46120) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46210 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 87.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46120 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.19% to 46210 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.6% or about 87.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.06% or 35.9 per kg to the price level of 59868 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46120) decreased by 87.8 from yesterday ( 46130), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 87.8 and value of 46210 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

