Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 47760) have increased since yesterday( 47750). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( 47425.7) by 0.7%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 47760 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.13%. The global spot price is $1800.2.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1800.2 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.13% over yesterday. This price level is 3.36% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.16% to $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.14% to $1092.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47730 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 38.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47760 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.08% to 47730 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.27% or about 38.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.05% or 34.8 per kg to the price level of 69655 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47760) increased by 38.2 from yesterday ( 47750), along with global spot prices growth of $2.31 to $1800.2 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 38.2 and value of 47730 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

