Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here's the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( 47000) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47031.4).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 47000).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47235 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 56.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47000 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.12% to 47235 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.71% or about 56.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.36% or 229.2 per kg to the price level of 63660 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47000) had no change over yesterday ( 47000), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 56.7 with value of 47235 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.7 as compared to previous close of 73.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

