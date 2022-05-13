India's biggest lender SBI reports 41% rise in Q4 profit
Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.
Published on May 13, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Reuters |
State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender, said on Friday its fourth quarter profit rose 41% to 91.14 billion Indian rupees ($1.18 billion), as the state-run bank set aside less money for bad loans.
Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.
($1 = 77.3100 Indian rupees)
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}