India's biggest lender SBI reports 41% rise in Q4 profit

Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.
Published on May 13, 2022 01:55 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender, said on Friday its fourth quarter profit rose 41% to 91.14 billion Indian rupees ($1.18 billion), as the state-run bank set aside less money for bad loans.

Income from interest on loans rose 8.6%, while provisions for bad loans fell by two-thirds to 32.62 billion rupees, the bank said in a filing to exchanges on Friday.

($1 = 77.3100 Indian rupees)

 

 

