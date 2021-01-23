IND USA
India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels

As many as 257,613 passengers flew locally as on Jan. 22, compared with 30,000 passengers that traveled by air when such flights were restarted on May 25, Puri said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:54 PM IST
India has allowed local airlines to fly limited schedules since May after two months of a strict nationwide lockdown, gradually opening up the domestic market.(PTI)

India’s domestic civil aviation operations continue steadily and the sector is nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

As many as 257,613 passengers flew locally as on Jan. 22, compared with 30,000 passengers that traveled by air when such flights were restarted on May 25, Puri said in a Twitter post on Saturday. “We are now within touching distance of pre-Covid figures.”

India has allowed local airlines to fly limited schedules since May after two months of a strict nationwide lockdown, gradually opening up the domestic market.

