Home / Business / India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report
business

India's fintech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 billion by 2025: Report

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:31 PM IST
India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.

India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of USD 150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.

"India is strongly poised to realise a FinTech sector valuation of USD 150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately USD 100 billion. It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of USD 20-25 billion over the next five years," says the report.

India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone. The total valuation of the industry is estimated at USD 50-60 billion.

The industry's growth has been undeterred by the pandemic, as it has seen the emergence of three new Unicorns and five new Soonicorns (USD 500 mn valuation) since January 2020.

Prateek Roongta, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group India said, "We believe India's FinTechs are at the precipice of significant value-creation of USD 100 billion over the next five years. To actualise this potential, the industry would require investments to the tune of USD 20-25 billion till 2025. Consequently, the number of Indian FinTech Unicorns will more than double over the next few years."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bitcoin hits another record as largest token extends 2021 rally

Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 others

Tesla adjusts production processes to meet China capacity growth

Govt committed to promote renewable energy, especially in MSME sector: Gadkari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fintech
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP