India's newest carrier Akasa Air unveils brand logo. 5 things to know

Published on Dec 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its brand logo which it said has been inspired by the element of the sky. "The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise," it said in a tweet. The logo of the new budget carrier is A, and the brand slogan of the company is 'it's your sky'.

Here are 5 things to know about Akasa Air

1. Akasa Air got the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October to start commercial flights.

2. The airline is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans like Vinay Dube, ex CEO of Jet Airways and Aditya Ghosh, former chief of IndiGo.

3. The logo has used a mixture of 'sunrise orange and 'passionate purple' which reflects the airline's warm, youthful nature, the airline said.

4. Last month, Air Akasa placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes in an order worth USD 4.5 billion.

5. Akasa Air is expected to start its commercial flight operations in the first half of 2022.

As the airline promises the cheapest airfare inthe country, it has kept its tagline as 'it's your sky' as the brand aims to create an includive environment for all Indian flyers irrespective of their social-economic backgrounds.

The company's recent agreement for Boeing has been finalised at the five-day Dubai Air Show.

