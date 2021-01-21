IND USA
India's power demand surges to record high

The demand (and supply) of power in January (upto January 19, 2021) has grown by 8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year, Union power minister RK Singh said.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Union power minister RK Singh said the surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which the Centre provided electricity to the homes of poor(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )

With the peak electricity demand in the country crossing 1,85,820 Megawatt, the highest-ever recorded, Union power minister RK Singh on Wednesday said that the surging demand for power is a certain indicator of India's economy getting back on track.

"The demand (and supply) of power in January (upto January 19, 2021) has grown by 8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. This is the highest rate of growth ever. The surging demand for power is a certain indicator that our economy is getting back on track," he tweeted.

"The peak demand for power crossed 1,85,820 Megawatt at 9:35 am on today. This is the highest ever, a record," he added in another tweet.

He further said that the surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which the Centre provided electricity to the homes of poor and the underprivileged. "This is a matter of satisfaction for us in the Ministry of Power," he said.

