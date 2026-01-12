India's retail inflation rate rises to 1.33% but still below RBI tolerance band

India's annual retail inflation quickened to 1.33% in December from 0.71% in November, as the decline in food prices moderated, government data showed on Monday. A worker unloads sacks of onions from a truck, at a wholesale vegetable market in Jalandhar (PTI)

Food prices fell 2.71% year-on-year in December against a decline of 3.91% year-on-year in November. Vegetable prices fell 18.47% year-on-year after a 22.20% decline a month ago.

Benign inflation and high economic growth prompted the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates by 25 basis points last month, with expectations of another cut building up.

India's economy is estimated to grow at 7.4% in the fiscal year ending in March, helping New Delhi cope with the impact of punitive U.S. tariffs.