IndiGo flyers can avail 18% discount, new business class product announced: All you need to know

IndiGo flyers can now avail an 18% discount due to the occasion of the 18th anniversary of India's largest airline on August 7, 2024. The carrier as also launched a new business class product called 'IndiGo Stretch' which will operate between 12 routes including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai from mid-November, according to an announcement made by IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. The side of an IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac (Reuters)

The discount offer is valid for the next four days. “Get up to 18% discount on IndiGo web & app bookings. Use code HAPPY18 for bookings made till 8th August, 2024,” the airline wrote in a post on X.

Indigo is also looking to tap the increasingly growing number of premium flyers domestically, with its new business class being open for bookings from August 6, with travels starting from 14 November.

The fares will start at ₹18,018 and meals will be catered by Oberoi Hotels.

IndiGo will also launch "Bluchip' loyalty program, which will start around September.

How was IndiGo's Q1 2024-25 financial results?

The announcements come after Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo posted a 12% decline in net profit, compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Its net profit was ₹2,729 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 17% to ₹19,571 crore, compared to ₹16,683 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 4% to ₹5,160 crore and the EBITDA margin was 26.4% compared to 29.8% previously.

How did IndiGo shares perform?

IndiGo shares dropped by 1.97% to ₹4226.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange as of 2 pm IST.