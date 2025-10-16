Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Infosys, Wipro results today to test investor appetite for IT stocks

    Investors will watch out for signs of stability in Infosys and Wipro results today, amid US H-1B visa shock and US HIRE Act that proposes 25% “outsourcing tax”.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:07 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    After mixed quarterly earnings from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., the focus now shifts to Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. which are going to report their second-quarter results today.

    Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (ANI)
    Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (ANI)

    Investors will watch for signs of stability in an IT sector marred by US H-1B visa shock as well as US HIRE Act that proposes a 25% “outsourcing tax”. That, when discretionary spending by clients hasn't particularly revived even as AI threatens to upend business models and spur layoffs.

    Watch out for growth guidance—as well as large-deal momentum—and the management commentary on client demand.

    The NSE Nifty IT Index remains above its 50-day moving average. An upbeat management outlook could help push it toward the 100-day average.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Infosys, Wipro Results Today To Test Investor Appetite For IT Stocks
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes