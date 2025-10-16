Infosys, Wipro results today to test investor appetite for IT stocks

After mixed quarterly earnings from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., the focus now shifts to Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. which are going to report their second-quarter results today. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (ANI)

Investors will watch for signs of stability in an IT sector marred by US H-1B visa shock as well as US HIRE Act that proposes a 25% “outsourcing tax”. That, when discretionary spending by clients hasn't particularly revived even as AI threatens to upend business models and spur layoffs.

Watch out for growth guidance—as well as large-deal momentum—and the management commentary on client demand.

The NSE Nifty IT Index remains above its 50-day moving average. An upbeat management outlook could help push it toward the 100-day average.