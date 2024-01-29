 Investors earn nearly ₹6 lakh crore after stock market surges - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Investors earn nearly 6 lakh crore after stock market surges due to Reliance, Adani shares

Investors earn nearly 6 lakh crore after stock market surges due to Reliance, Adani shares

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 29, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Reliance, Adani shares were one of the prime reasons why the Indian stock market indexes showed immense growth on Monday.

A week after seeing a major dip, the Indian stock market showed significant recovery on Monday after Sensex climbed more than 1200 points while Nifty saw a spike of nearly 400 points. One of the major reasons behind the stock market boom was Reliance Industries share prices hitting their all-time highs.

Sensex, Nifty witnessed immense growth on January 29(REUTERS)
Sensex, Nifty witnessed immense growth on January 29(REUTERS)

Both BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 soared by 2 percent each on January 29, with Reliance Industries Limited and ONGC being the top gainers of the day. Two Adani companies - Adani Enterprises and Adani Group - saw a growth of over 4.5 percent each.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The cumulative market capitalisation of all the firms listed on the BSE stood at 371.1 lakh crore in the previous market session. As the markets closed on January 29, the market cap of these firms rose to 377.1 lakh crore.

Read More: Sensex up over 1200 points, closes at 71,941; Nifty at 21,740 points

Investors ended up gaining nearly 6 lakh crore through just one day's trading session today, owing their single day gain to the top five stocks of the day - ONGC, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.80% higher at 21,737.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.76% higher at 71,941.57 in their biggest one-day percentage gains since December 4, when the markets shot up over 2000 points.

Another reason associated to the spike of Indian markets today is the expectations linked to the interim Budget 2024, which will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While no big announcements will be made during the session, certain sectors such as tourism, renewable energy and power.

Read More: Reliance share price at record high: What exactly is happening and why

Besides that, the market also got a boost from strong cues from the rise in Asian markets, which were led by China after the country's markets regulator said it would fully suspend the lending of restricted shares, in an attempt to stabilise its stock markets.

Financial services, which has the highest weightage among all sectors, added 1.56%. They had slid 6.3% in the last seven sessions after HDFC Bank's disappointing results. HDFC Bank rose 1.34%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On