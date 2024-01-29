 Reliance share price at record high: What exactly is happening and why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Reliance share price at record high: What exactly is happening and why

Reliance share price at record high: What exactly is happening and why

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Reliance Share Price: With its market capitalisation crossing ₹19 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the most valued company in the Indian stock market.

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading at a record high today which has led to the stock crossing market capitalisation of 19 lakh crore for the first time. This month, the stock is up 8 per cent after increasing 9 per cent in December and 4 per cent in November last year. Since 2015, the shares of Reliance have given positive returns and gained 11.5% in 2023 overall. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock is currently at 68- lower than the 70 mark. If this crosses, it will take the stock into overbought territory.

Reliance Share Price: Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)
Reliance Share Price: Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

With its market capitalisation crossing 19 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the most valued company in the Indian stock market.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read more: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, other group stocks rally: What's happening?

This comes as Reliance reported a net profit of 17,265 crore for the December quarter as the company's Oil & Gas business reported record quarterly EBITDA with margin expanding to 86% from 70% last quarter. Emkay Global Financial Services said, “Reliance reported largely in-line earnings during the third quarter of FY24. O2C and Jio EBITDA, both saw a slight miss on our estimate which was albeit offset by better Upstream (due to lower opex) and in-line Retail."

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading 3.5% higher at 2,798. At 12:00 pm, Reliance shares were trading 4.11% higher at 2,821.85 apiece on the BSE.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On