IREN stock jumps after Microsoft approves first AI data center site

IREN stock rose in premarket trading on Monday as investors reacted to a major milestone in the company’s AI-cloud business. IREN shares were trading at $45.73, up 3.8% from Friday’s close of $44.06. The rise came after Microsoft approved Horizon 1, the first site connected to IREN’s $9.7 billion cloud agreement with Microsoft. The approval moves an important part of the project from the construction stage to customer acceptance.

IREN stock rises after Microsoft approves its first 50MW AI site, boosting hopes for its $4 billion AI-cloud revenue target and future growth. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Horizon 1 is the first part of IREN’s planned 200MW deployment for Microsoft. The site provides 50MW of direct-to-chip liquid cooling capacity, making it the first of four similarly sized installations planned for this year. The milestone is important because IREN is trying to rapidly expand its AI-cloud business. The company’s current AI-cloud revenue is still much smaller than its year-end target, according to Tech Stock2.

IREN AI revenue target

IREN’s AI-cloud revenue from the March quarter works out to about $134.5 million on an annual basis. The company wants to generate more than $4 billion in AI-cloud revenue by the end of this year. This means IREN’s current annualised AI-cloud revenue would need to grow by roughly 30 times to reach that target.

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{{^usCountry}} IREN has already secured about 85% of its $4 billion AI-cloud target through contracts, giving investors some visibility into future demand. However, contracted revenue does not mean all of the money will be recognised immediately. Horizon 1 shows the scale of the opportunity. A single approved site could have an annual service value that is larger than IREN’s current AI-cloud revenue run rate. However, this does not mean all of that revenue will start flowing in at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IREN has already secured about 85% of its $4 billion AI-cloud target through contracts, giving investors some visibility into future demand. However, contracted revenue does not mean all of the money will be recognised immediately. Horizon 1 shows the scale of the opportunity. A single approved site could have an annual service value that is larger than IREN’s current AI-cloud revenue run rate. However, this does not mean all of that revenue will start flowing in at once. {{/usCountry}}

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IREN Microsoft AI deal

IREN has also received Nvidia Exemplar Cloud status for the Horizon 1 facility. The site is designed to support Nvidia GB300 NVL72 systems, highlighting its focus on high-performance AI computing. IREN was the best-performing stock among its peers in early trading on Monday. The move followed a broader rally in AI infrastructure stocks last week as investors became more optimistic about strong demand for cloud and AI computing capacity, according to Tech Stock2.

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IREN management said the first Microsoft site shows that the company can deliver large and complex AI infrastructure projects quickly. Co-CEO Daniel Roberts said Horizon 1 demonstrated IREN’s ability to “execute complex AI infrastructure projects at speed and scale”, according to Tech Stock2.

The company said Horizon 2, Horizon 3 and Horizon 4 remain scheduled for later this year, according to Roberts. This means the next three Microsoft site approvals will be important for IREN’s near-term growth plans. The remaining three sites now carry much of the execution pressure.

IREN stock valuation

Investors will be watching whether IREN can complete and get customer approval for the other installations on schedule. Investors are already pricing in significant future growth. IREN had 357.38 million shares outstanding as of April 30. At Monday’s premarket price, the company’s implied equity value was about $16.34 billion.

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That valuation is roughly 4.1 times IREN’s $4 billion year-end AI-cloud revenue target, before taking the company’s net debt into account. This shows that the market is already expecting major growth from IREN’s AI business.

Analysts are divided on whether IREN’s strong growth expectations are already reflected in the stock price. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen highlighted IREN’s “extraordinarily large long-term powered land bank,” pointing to the company’s ability to expand its infrastructure over time, according to Tech Stock2.

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IREN earnings and risks

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Goldman Sachs kept a Neutral rating on IREN, while also pointing to better customer diversification. The view suggests that the company’s growth opportunity has improved, but questions remain over how quickly that growth will turn into actual earnings and cash.

IREN is also expected to report its next earnings results on August 27, based on early projections. However, the company’s investor calendar had not yet officially confirmed the date.

Analysts are expecting IREN to report revenue of around $165 million and a loss of $0.38 per share, according to the early estimates. There are still major risks for IREN. Customer demand could weaken, while financing conditions for GPUs could become tougher.

If financing becomes more expensive or harder to secure, the company’s AI expansion could slow. Another risk is that AI infrastructure capacity could grow faster than actual customer usage. If IREN builds capacity but customers do not use it fully, revenue growth could fall behind expectations.

IREN Bitcoin exposure

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IREN also remains exposed to Bitcoin prices because cryptocurrency mining still provides most of its current income. A major fall in Bitcoin prices could therefore continue to affect the company’s overall financial performance. For investors, the Microsoft approval is an important first step, but it is not the end of the story. Horizon 1 has cleared a major delivery milestone, while the market is now waiting to see whether IREN can bring the other three Microsoft sites online, as noted by Tech Stock2.

The key things to watch next are the approval of Horizons 2, 3 and 4, the conversion of contracted AI demand into revenue, and IREN’s ability to turn its growing AI capacity into cash. IREN’s stock gained after Microsoft approved the first 50MW Horizon 1 site, giving investors proof that its large AI-cloud expansion is moving forward. But the company still needs to deliver the remaining sites and rapidly increase AI-cloud revenue to meet its ambitious $4 billion year-end target.

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