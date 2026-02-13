IT stocks led by TCS, Infosys slump 5.25% as AI threat triggers global software rout

The Nifty IT index was the worst-performing sector on the day and remains the weakest so far this year, after sliding 12.6% in 2025 and a further 16.8% in 2026.

The Nifty IT fell as much as 5.24% to 31,422.60 points, with all 10 constituents in the red. That dragged down the benchmark Nifty 50 nearly 1%.

A gauge of India's top IT stocks led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. is on track for the worst week since March 2020, tracking a global rout in software stocks triggered by Agentic AI.

The Nifty IT index is essentially tracking global cues where the NASDAQ and S&P 500 fell as much as 2% on AI jitters.

The rout has deepened since Anthropic PBC released new tools designed to automate work tasks in various industries, sparking fears that the innovations would doom countless businesses.

That’s not to mention the rush from big techs to raise unprecedented amounts of money to build out AI, making the credit market vulnerable — especially with risk premiums already near the tightest levels since the financial crisis.

“The sell-off in AI stocks in US markets was expected but the timing and extent of the sell-off was not known,” V.K. Vijayakumar said in an emailed statement to HT Business. “The 2.04% decline in NASDAQ is not a crash. But if the downtrend continues, it might pull the US market down.”

“For the Indian market, this correction in AI stocks is a positive, because last year’s global rally was primarily an AI trade in which India, an AI laggard, couldn’t participate. So the unwinding of the AI trade, If it persists, is a positive from the Indian perspective.”

The ‘Anthropic shock’ for Indian IT A bigger concern, however, is the convulsions in Indian IT stocks — the second-largest profit pool for India Inc. But Geojit's Vijayakumar warns against panic selling.

“The real impact of the ‘Anthropic shock’ on the IT sector is yet to be ascertained,” he said. “Panic selling in IT stocks at this stage may not be a good idea. Investors may wait and watch for the dust to settle.”

ALSO READ | AI is an upgrade, not an extinction event, for Indian IT