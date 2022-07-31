ITR filing deadline today, over 5 crore tax returns received till now

July 31, the deadline to make tax payment for financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23, is finally here, and this year, the Centre looks in no mood to extend the deadline.

The Income Tax department said on Saturday – a day before the due date – that till 8:36pm, it had received more than 5 crore returns in total, including over 44 lakh on the day itself.

"Please file your your ITR now, if not filed as yet.#FileNow to avoid late fee. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in. #ITR," the department said in a tweet.

Over 5 crore ITRs filed upto 8:36 pm today.

Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.#FileNow to avoid late fee.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2022

Some more statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today.

44,52,236 #ITRs have been filed upto 2000 hours today & 4,34,811 #ITRs filed in the last 1hour.

For any assistance, please connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, senior officials of the finance ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) – which frames policies for the IT department – said they were continuously monitoring the ITR filing exercise.

“A ‘war room’ of technical experts working on the e-filing portal and the social media team of the CBDT that is gathering individual and public responses to the filing are working together 24x7,” an official told news agency PTI.

On July 22, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said the central government was not considering extending the due date. “People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns. Last time 9-10 per cent or more than 50 lakh returns were filed on the last date. This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore,” Bajaj had said.

During the last fiscal, i.e. 2020-21, about 5.89 crore returns were submitted by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

