Centre firm on not extending deadline for ITR submission, netizens trend 'extend due dates'

With the deadline to submit income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23, i.e. July 31, approaching, citizens, who are yet to close their returns due to technical issues, including with the e-filing portal itself, have taken to Twitter demanding that the due date be immediately extended.

That the Union government is unlikely to extend the deadline this year has only added to the taxpayers' headache.

Taking to Twitter, users have pointed to issues such as tedious process of filing the returns, glitches in the IT department's portal, difficulty in downloading forms, among others, as the reason why the due date for submitting returns should be extended.

!! ITR Filing ~ #Extend_Due_Dates !!



Reasons :

1. Increased Taxpayer base

2. TDS reflects after 15th June

3. AIS/TIS Late updatation

4. Increased cap for Non Audit (1crores to10)

5. Other Statutory Compliance dates

6. History also proves

7. Precision while filing is must.. pic.twitter.com/Izo7Y31tOE — CMA Vr. Dr. Pawan Jaiswal (@drpawanjaiswal) July 27, 2022

@IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia trying to file Form 10 IE from past 4 days,



Error as Invalid input is occurring.



Kindly resolve the same at earliest or else #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately pic.twitter.com/EUiyfsoa8Q — CA JAYESH RATHOD (@CAJayeshRathod) July 28, 2022

Hashtags such as ‘Extend Due Dates’, ‘Extend Due Date Immediately’, etc. are trending widely on the social networking site.

In 2020 and 2021, the deadline was extended due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department said on Friday that till July 28, it had received more than 4.09 crore returns, including as many 36 lakh on July 28 itself.

Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee.

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf#ITR #FileNow pic.twitter.com/p0ABBuoZ6r — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2022

Penalty for late ITR filing

Those closing their returns after the due date will be required to pay a fine, or late fee, of ₹5,000 if their taxable income exceeds ₹5 lakh, and ₹1,000 if less than ₹5 lakh.

