ITR filing last date today: 'Don't miss deadline,' says government

The extended deadline for filing the income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21) is today. There will be no extension of the deadline any further, as the department on its Twitter handle has urged taxpayers to not miss the deadline.

How long can the returns be filed today? The returns can be filed by 12 Sunday midnight. After that, the website will be down from 12 midnight to 4am on January 11 for maintenance activities, it has already notified.

Which forms to file

ITR forms 1 and ITR 4 are mainly for salaried people. ITR one is for individuals having less than ₹50 lakh income from salary/pension, other sources, one house property.

Form 4 is for individuals whose income exceeds ₹50 lakh.

The January 10 deadline is for taxpayers who don't require an audit. Those who are required to get their accounts audited can file their returns by February 15, 2021. The original deadline of October 31, which got extended to November 30 and then to January 31, 2021, respectively.

How to know ITR status

1. Log on to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Under quick links, find ITR status and click on it

3. Only the status of e-filed ITR is available here.

4. Give your PAN number and the acknowledgement number.

5. You have to enter a captcha code.

6. Submit the request.

How to check refund dispatch status

1. Log on to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Under quick links, find 'Check Refund Dispatch Status', or directly go to https://portal.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.html?nextPage=myReturn

3. Give your user ID, password, enter the captcha and log in

If you miss the deadline

1. You will have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000

2. The refund amount will be delayed.

3. If the income is below taxable limit, no fine is imposed for the delay.

